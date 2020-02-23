Reports: Serie A giants confident of securing Manchester United star in summer for £84 million

Italian Serie A giants Juventus are confident of securing the signing of English Premier League outfit Manchester United’s star midfielder Paul Pogba in the summer transfer window. The French international has been linked with a move away from the Manchester-based club since the summer 2019 transfer window when he publicly admitted that he was looking for a new challenge.

Since then, Pogba has been linked with the likes of Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid and his former club Juventus but none of them was able to meet with United’s valuation of £180 million in the 2019 summer transfer window.

However, as per Tuttosport cited by Sportsmole, Juve’s hierarchy is optimistic about signing Pogba in the next transfer window in order to boost their midfield for future campaigns.

The report further stated that Juve are hoping that they can persuade United in selling their prized asset for a fee in the region of £84 million.

The World Cup-winning midfielder has been with United since the summer of 2016 when he moved from the Old Lady in a deal worth of €105 million.

In the ongoing season, Pogba has been struggling with an ankle injury which is why has represented his current club in just eight matches in all competitions where he has provided just two assists.