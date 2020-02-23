Reports: Real Madrid keeping tabs on €10million-rated Turkish Super Lig star

The latest word around the rumour mill is that La Liga giants Real Madrid will send scouts to Turkey this weekend, to watch Alexander Sorloth in action for Trabzonspor against Besiktas in the Turkish Super Lig.

This is according to Asistanaliz, as reported via Turkish Football – the report claims that Sorloth, who is currently on loan at Trabzonspor from Premier League side Crystal Palace, has alerted the attention of Real Madrid with his brilliant goal-scoring form from so far this season.

In just 34 appearances across all competitions so far in 2019-20, the 24-year-old scored 24 goals and provided six assists, including the two goals against AC Sparta Praha in Trabzonspor’s Europa League qualifying campaign.

Sorloth had a poor 2018-19 season, as he returned goalless from 12 Premier League appearances – which is why Crystal Palace shipped him off to Turkey on loan. But with his performances in the Turkish Super Lig and the Turkish Cup, it seems that the Norway international has overturned his fortunes, with Real Madrid reportedly developing an interest in him as mentioned earlier.

Zinedine Zidane and co are in the search for a new backup striker as a replacement for the out-of-favour Luka Jovic, who has not yet impressed the Santiago Bernabeu faithful following his €60million summer move from Eintracht Frankfurt. Real Madrid’s newfound interest in Sorloth could see him signing for them in the summer, while Jovic could get offloaded.