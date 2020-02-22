Reports: Real Madrid send scouts to observe €80 million-rated Serie A star

Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid have sent scouts to observe Italian Serie A outfit Napoli’s star midfielder Fabian Ruiz. The Spain international has been a real sensation ever since joining the Naples-based club and has been attracting interest from a number of top clubs in Europe.

Real have been linked with a number of targets in the recent past in order to bolster their ageing midfield for the future campaigns including the likes of English Premier League outfit Manchester United and Italian club Lazio’s Sergej Milinković-Savić.

However, as per Spanish media outlet AS cited by Sportsmole, Real have sent scouts to observe Ruiz as they are keen to make a move for him in the summer transfer window where they are likely to face stiff competition from their arch-rivals FC Barcelona.

Ruiz has been with Napoli since the summer of 2018 when he moved from Spanish La Liga club Real Betis for a reported transfer fee of €30 million.

Since then, the versatile midfielder has represented his current club in 70 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 10 times and also provided five assists.

In the ongoing campaign, the 23-year-old has three goals and two assists to his name in 30 appearances for Napoli in all competitions.