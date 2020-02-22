Zinedine Zidane opens up about Real Madrid’s potential move for Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling

Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid’s manager Zinedine Zidane has refused to comment on the speculation of a potential move for English Premier League outfit Manchester City’s star winger Raheem Sterling in the summer transfer window. The 25-year-old has been a real sensation ever since joining City from their league rivals Liverpool for a reported transfer fee of €63.70 million in the summer of 2015.

There have been recent reports in the English media which suggested that Los Blancos might make a move for the star winger in the summer transfer window after UEFA handed City a two-year ban from taking part in the European club competition for alleged serious ‘breach’ in Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

However, Zidane while talking to the media ahead of Real’s next league fixture against Levante as quoted by TalkSport, refused to comment on the speculation by saying: “I can’t talk about a player who isn’t mine. He’s a very good player, no doubt about that.”

Ever since moving to Manchester from Liverpool, the England international has managed to score 89 times and provided 71 assists in just 226 matches in all competitions.

In the ongoing campaign, Sterling has managed to score 20 times and provided six assists in 35 appearances in all competitions.