Reports: Manchester United eye move for Wolves star to bolster attack in summer

English Premier League giants Manchester United are eyeing a move for league rivals Wolves’ star striker Diego Jota in the summer transfer window. The Manchester-based club have been going through a tough campaign where they are placed on the seventh position of the league table with 38 points.

In the recent past, United have been linked with a number of attacking players as they are trying to overhaul the squad for future campaigns.

As per Italian publication Calciomercato cited by ESPN, the Red Devils’ hierarchy has turned their attention towards Wolves’ Jota and they are likely to make a move for him in the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old has been a real sensation ever since moving to Wolves from Spanish La Liga giants Atletico Madrid for a reported transfer fee of just €14 million and is an important component of the club’s success in the country’s first division.

Since then, Jota has represented his current club in 116 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 40 goals and provided 18 assists.

In the ongoing campaign, the Portugal international—who has a contract with Wolves till the summer of 2022—has scored 12 times and provided five assists in just 33 appearances in all competitions.