Reports: Inter Milan eye contract extension of star player amidst interest from La Liga giants

Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are eyeing a contract extension of star striker Lautaro Martinez. The Argentina international is one of the hottest young property in Italian football and has been attracting interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

In the recent past, there have been reports of concrete interest in Martinez from Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona as they are looking to bring a replacement for ageing Luis Suarez in the summer transfer window of 2020.

However, as per the Italian publication Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato, Inter are hopeful of extending the star striker’s contract in the near future.

The report further stated that Inter’s hierarchy believes that there is nothing to be worried about despite rumours of Barcelona’s intentions of activating the player’s buyout clause of €111 million and therefore, they will only start negotiations once the ongoing season is concluded.

Martinez has been with Inter since the summer of 2017 when he moved from an Argentine outfit Racing Club for a reported transfer fee of €25 million.

Since then, the 22-year-old has represented his current club in 65 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 25 times and provided five assists as well.