Reports: Barcelona join Chelsea in race to sign Ajax’s star in the summer transfer window

Spanish La Liga giants Barcelona have joined the race to sign Dutch club Ajax’s star goalkeeper Andre Onana. The 23-year-old is one of the most highly-rated goalkeepers in Europe and has been attracting interest from a number of big clubs in the continent.

In the recent past, there have been reports of interest in Onana from English Premier League giants Chelsea as they are keen to bring a replacement of under-fire goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

However, as per Sport cited by Daily Mail, Barcelona have also joined the race to sign the Cameron international in the summer transfer window as they are eager to bring a player to compete with star goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

If the deal will go through, Onana will rejoin the Catalan-based club after a gap of more than five seasons.

Onana has been with Ajax since the January transfer window in 2015 when he moved from Barca’s U19 team for a reported transfer fee of just €150,000.

Since then, the young goalkeeper has represented his current club in 173 matches in all competitions where he has managed to keep 74 clean sheets.

In the ongoing campaign, Onana has been in an inspirational form where he has managed to keep 15 clean sheets in 34 appearances.