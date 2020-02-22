Reports: Real Madrid identify Paul Pogba’s alternative

Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid have identified a possible alternative of English Premier League club Manchester United’s star midfielder Paul Pogba. The French international has been linked with a move away from the Manchester-based club since the summer of 2019 when he publicly admitted that he was looking for a new challenge.

Since then, Pogba has been heavily linked with the likes of Real and his former club Juventus but none of them were able to meet with United’s £180 million valuations of the player in the summer transfer window.

As per Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo cited by Calciomercato.com, French Ligue 1 outfit Rennes young midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is being identified by Los Blancos’ hierarchy as an ideal alternative of the World Cup-winning midfielder, largely because of United’s current valuation of Pogba which exceeds over £100 million.

It is believed that Real are willing to offer £59 million for the signing of the 17-year-old who is highly-rated in the football community and has been attracting interest from a number of top clubs in Europe.

Camavinga is a Rennes’s academy product and has represented his current club in 32 matches in all competitions in the ongoing campaign where he has managed to score a goal and provided an assist as well.