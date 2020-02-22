Reports: Serie A giants keen to sign Manchester City star in summer transfer window

Italian Serie A giants Juventus are keen to make a move for English Premier League outfit Manchester City’s young striker Gabriel Jesus in the summer transfer window. The Turin-based club have been struggling on the attacking front in the ongoing campaign where they are heavily relying on former Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo for scoring majority of their goals.

Therefore, as per Italian publican Tuttosport cited by Sportwitness, the Old Lady have now turned their attention towards Jesus in the summer transfer window.

The report further stated that Juventus’ hierarchy are optimistic of signing their target considering the fact that City might not be able to play in the UEFA Champions League next season.

The Manchester-based club have been barred taking part in the European club competitions for two years along with a fine of €30 million for a serious ‘breach’ of Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

The Brazil international has time and again showed his frustration for not getting a regular spot in the presence of Sergio Aguero at the Manchester Based-club.

Jesus has been at City since the summer of 2017 when he moved from Brazilian club Palmeiras for a reported transfer fee of €32 million.

Since then, Jesus has scored 61 times and provided 25 assists for his current club in 134 appearances in all competitions.