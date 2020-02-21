Liverpool urged to beat Manchester United to the signing of Premier League star

Former Aston Villa star Gabby Agbonlahor has urged Liverpool to try and sign Jack Grealish before Manchester United approaches him with an offer, in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Agbonlahor said that Grealish “can do better than joining Manchester United” this summer, before asking Liverpool to make an approach. He also said that the current Aston Villa captain would fit into any big club right now, including Juventus, Barcelona and Chelsea.

“I am not just saying this as I have played with him, but I honestly think he is the best attacking midfield option that England have got at this current time,” he told Bet O’Clock.

“That is why, when people say Grealish to Manchester United, he could do so much better than that, and he could walk into any team in the world, even Barcelona or Juventus,” he added further.

“For where Manchester United are now, he could go to better teams around the world, so he doesn’t need to limit himself to just United and focus on teams who are playing in the Champions League.”

“He is the missing piece that a lot of teams need right now. I watch Liverpool, and they are an outstanding team, but they are missing a player like him, Chelsea can’t break anyone down and are missing someone like Jack. Mason Mount is not on the same level as Grealish,” Agbonlahor explained, before concluding:

“There are a lot of teams that he would walk into, so it is down to Villa to have the resolve to reject bids and for them to grow as a club because they aren’t a team that should be fighting with relegation.”

Quotes via Express.