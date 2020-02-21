Reports: Manchester United receive boost in striker pursuit as Lyon star ‘dreams of’ Old Trafford move

Manchester United were in the market for a striker in the recently concluded January transfer window but failed to land their top targets. Ultimately, they signed Shanghai Shenhua’s Odion Ighalo on a six-month loan and will return to the market for a forward in the summer.

Erling Haaland was their top target in the January window but the former Red Bull Salzburg star chose to join Borussia Dortmund instead. United were then linked with a move for Bournemouth’s Joshua King as well but that move didn’t materialise as well.

Then on the deadline day, they managed to get Ighalo on board but the United hierarchy doesn’t believe that he could be a long-term option and have set their sights on multiple strikers. One of them is Lyon hitman Moussa Dembele, who, if reports from Sky Sports are to be believed, ‘dreams of’ a move to the Red Devils.

The report claims that if the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer-managed side qualify for the UEFA Champions League, Dembele wouldn’t think twice before joining the red half of Manchester. Reportedly the French side are ready to let the 23-year-old leave but they will have to lower their asking price of €100m (£83m).

United will surely sign a striker in the summer transfer window, the report states.