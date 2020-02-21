Barcelona new signing Martin Braithwaite reveals how he reacted when he first heard about their interest

Barcelona new signing Martin Braithwaite has revealed that he was not really taken by surprise when he first heard that the La Liga defending champions were interested in signing him.

The 28-year-old completed his move from Leganes to the Camp Nou on Thursday and was unveiled as a Barcelona player on a deal that runs until June 2024.

Barcelona were linked with several strikers including Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez, before they made the surprise move for Braithwaite.

And in a recent interview with his new club’s Twitter handle, the Denmark international spoke about how he felt after hearing that they wanted to sign him.

How did @MartinBraith react when he heard that Barça wanted to sign him? pic.twitter.com/ybuQVynHd2 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 20, 2020

“I was surprised at the moment, but at the same time not so surprised because, like I said before, it’s been many years I’ve seen this in my head. And it’s always been my ambition to play at this level,” he said, before adding:

“No matter what I’ve always worked hard and believed and I know that when you work hard, you believe and you are positive and you pray to God things will happen. He will move mountains for you.”

“I am here now and I am ready. I was happy, I was also surprised at the moment, but it was meant to be,” Braithwaite concluded.