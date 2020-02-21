Former Manchester United target reveals he turned down Barcelona move in January

AFC Ajax star and one of last season’s breakout stars in the Champions League, Dusan Tadic has revealed that he declined an offer from La Liga defending champions Barcelona in January.

Speaking in a recent interview with De Telegraaf, Tadic said he was not surprised to hear Barcelona wanted to sign him in the January transfer window but had no reason to leave Ajax.

The 31-year-old was one of the many forwards linked with a move to the Camp Nou as Quique Setien’s side sought a replacement for the injured Luis Suarez, who has been sidelined for the rest of the ongoing 2019-20 season.

“I was not surprised that FC Barcelona wanted to hire me for six months because I believe in myself and I have had an excellent season,” he said, before adding:

“But I have said a hundred times that Ajax is my club and there was no reason to leave for Barcelona ​​because I have everything I want here. And I am under contract until 2026.”

Meanwhile, not only did Barcelona fail to manage to bring in a new forward during the recently concluded January transfer window, but as Ousmane Dembele also got injured, the Catalans had to seek special permission to make an emergency signing outside the transfer window.

On Thursday, they signed CD Leganes’ Martin Braithwaite, who is now expected to make his debut in the next week.

Quotes via De Telegraaf.