Reports: Real Madrid in disagreement with Sergio Ramos over new contract

The latest word around the rumour mill is that La Liga giants Real Madrid are in a “disagreement” with their legendary defender Sergio Ramos, over talks a contract extension at the club.

In case you did not know, Ramos’ current contract at the Santiago Bernabeu comes to an end in June 2021 and, as yet, Real Madrid have not been in touch with him regarding extending it.

Meanwhile, AS reports that the 2010 FIFA World Cup winner would like to add a further two years to the agreement, something which the club are not really keen to offer.

According to the Spanish news agency, Los Blancos understand that Ramos will be 35 years old by the time his current contract expires, which is why they feel that right now is still “too early” to assess whether or not he deserves a contract extension.

In case Real Madrid and Ramos do not reach an agreement on the situation soon, the club are likely to extend his deal one year at a time, as per AS‘ report.

Earlier last week, it was also reported that Real Madrid have shortlisted Diego Carlos as a long-term replacement to Ramos, ahead of a move during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Currently playing in Sevilla, £65million-rated Carlos is a target for Premier League giants Liverpool as well.