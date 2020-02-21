Real Madrid star Casemiro has revealed that he wanted Paris Saint Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr to leave France and join his club, so that he can line up alongside him just like in his national team Brazil.

In case you did not know, Neymar was linked with a move to Real Madrid in the summer, and Casemiro was hoping that it would happen for real.

“I wanted Neymar to come to Real Madrid,” he told Jose Ramon de la Morena on Onda Cero, as quoted by Marca.

“I speak to him almost every day, he’s a great player,” he added further.

The discussion on Neymar also led Casemiro to speak about other topics, including how he prefers the Champions League over the La Liga.

“The league is what shows consistency throughout the year, it’s every weekend,” he explained, before adding:

“But when the Santiago Bernabeu has the Champions League anthem, Real Madrid is different.”

“I prefer the Champions League,” he admitted.

The 27-year-old defensive midfielder also revealed that he derives greater joy from stealing the ball from opponents on the pitch, rather than from scoring goals.

“For me, the goal is to steal the ball and the Bernabeu celebrates it in the same way,” he said, before concluding:

“You enjoy football just as much in every position, my goal is to steal the ball. I enjoy stealing the ball and helping my team-mates.”