According to the latest reports, La Liga giants Real Madrid have been revealed to value Manchester United’s Paul Pogba at just £50million – the reason for such a shockingly low valuation being his lack of activity this season, along with his contract situation.

As per the Express, Manchester United could be forced to settle for just £50milion for Paul Pogba, despite asking for a transfer fee of almost £150million, because Real Madrid value him only at £50million.

Earlier this week, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the manager of Manchester United. failed to confirm that the 26-year-old would ever play for the club again this season, amid contradictory rumours on his recovery from injury.

Meanwhile, both Real Madrid and Pogba’s former club Juventus are believed to be keen on signing him during the upcoming summer transfer window.

According to Daily Star, Italian journalist Nicolo Schira has claimed that Juventus could offer Aaron Ramsey in exchange for the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner. It is also known that Zinedine Zidane, the manager of Los Blancos, is a long-term admirer of the French midfielder.

Earlier last summer, Pogba’s asking price was fixed at £180million by Manchester United, and the Real Madrid boss had tried to sign him by including Gareth Bale and Toni Kroos in multiple player-plus-cash deals, all of which were reportedly rejected by the Red Devils’ manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who wanted the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner to remain at Old Trafford.