The latest word around the rumour mill is that Manchester United ace Paul Pogba has picked his former club Juventus over La Liga giants Real Madrid, ahead of a rumoured summer move away from Old Trafford.

This is according to Daily Star, who reports that according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Juventus could offer Aaron Ramsey in exchange for Pogba.

Daily Star further adds that Pogba is now determined to force his way out of Manchester United at the end of the ongoing 2019-20 season, amidst links with Juventus and Real Madrid. It is also known that Zinedine Zidane, the manager of Los Blancos, is a long-term admirer of the French midfielder.

But according to the English news agency, the 26-year-old has made his pick and would move to Turin where he would be teammates with Cristiano Ronaldo, Matthijs de Ligt, Paulo Dybala, Miralem Pjanic and so on.

The news may come as a big blow to Real Madrid, especially because Zidane had been keen on signing him since the end of last season.

Earlier last summer, Pogba’s asking price was fixed at £180million by Manchester United, and the Real Madrid boss had tried to sign him by including Gareth Bale and Toni Kroos in multiple player-plus-cash deals, all of which were reportedly rejected by the Red Devils’ manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who wanted the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner to remain at Old Trafford.