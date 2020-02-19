Reports: Juventus might sell star player to fund Paul Pogba move

The Paul Pogba-Manchester United saga seems far from coming to a quick conclusion. Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola recently hit out at manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer through an Instagram post, which has made matters all the more complicated.

The France international has been linked with moves to Real Madrid and Juventus but both these clubs aren’t quite close to completing a move for him. United are reportedly holding out for at least £100 million for the midfielder, which both Madrid and Juventus might not want to pay up front in the window.

However, if reports from Daily Mail are to be believed, the Italian giants might offload some of their star players in order to fund a move for their former midfielder. Juventus have already agreed on a deal with Borussia Dortmund for midfielder Emre Can’s permanent move and the Daily Mail report claims that they might sell forward Paulo Dybala to facilitate Pogba’s move.

Dybala was linked with moves to Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the 2019 summer transfer window but he ultimately stayed put. Moreover, he has been in decent form for Maurizio Sarri’s side and has scored six goals and provided another eight assists in the league this season.