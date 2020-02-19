Reports: Manchester United must qualify for UEFA Champions League in order to sign top target in summer

English Premier League giants Manchester United will have to qualify for the UEFA Champions League if they are to sign German Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund’s star winger Jadon Sancho in the summer transfer window. The Manchester-based club are looking to overhaul their squad for the future campaigns and they have been linked with a number of young players in the recent past.

One of those players is Sancho who is undoubtedly one of the hottest young property in Europe alongside PSG’s Kylian Mbappe and has been attracting interest from the likes of Chelsea and Juventus recently.

As per the Athletic cited by ESPN, Sancho is open for a move to United but he will come to Old Trafford if he is guaranteed to take part in Europe’s elite club competition.

The Red Devils are currently placed on the seventh position of the league table with 38 points, three behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Sancho has been with Dortmund since the summer of 2017 when he moved from Manchester City’s U18 team for a reported transfer fee of £7.05 million.

Since then, the versatile attacker has been a real sensation for his current club where he has already scored 30 times and provided 40 assists in just 86 appearances in all competitions.