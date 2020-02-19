Reports: Barcelona increasingly confident of signing Serie A star in summer transfer window

Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona are increasingly confident of completing the signing of Italian Serie A outfit Inter Milan’s star striker Lautaro Martinez in the summer transfer window. The Argentina international is one of the hottest young property in European football and has been attracting interest from a number of top clubs in the continent.

There have been reports of Barca’s interest in Martinez for quite some time now as it is believed that the club’s hierarchy sees him as a perfect long-term replacement of ageing striker Luis Suarez.

As per Italian publication Calciomercato, Barca are confident of getting the deal done in the summer transfer window as both clubs enjoy a very good relationship.

However, the report further stated that the Catalan-based club are not looking to meet with Martinez’s release clause of £92 million and instead are looking to add midfielder Arturo Vidal in the deal to decrease the asking price for the striker.

It is believed that Barcelona are willing to offer Martinez a contract worth of £160,000 salary per week.

The 22-year-old has been with the Milan-based club since the summer of 2017 when he moved from an Argentine outfit Racing Club for a reported transfer fee of £22.5 million.