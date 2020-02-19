Reports: Real Madrid willing to offer just £50 million to sign Manchester United star in summer

Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid are only willing to offer £50 million in order to sign English Premier League outfit Manchester United’s star midfielder Paul Pogba in the summer. The French international has been linked with a move away from the Manchester-based club since the summer of 2019 when he publicly admitted that he was looking for a new challenge.

But no club managed to meet with United’s valuation of £180 million for the midfielder and in result, he ended up staying with the club for another season.

Pogba has been linked heavily with the likes of Real and his former club Juventus in the recent past.

As per English newspaper Daily Mail, Madrid are still interested in signing the midfielder but unlike the last year, they are just willing to offer fee in the region of £50 million for the signing of the player.

The news is not a good one for United who were hoping to generate fee in the region of at least £100 million from the departure of the World Cup-winning midfielder.

Pogba has been with his current club since the summer of 2016 when he moved from the Turin-based outfit for a reported transfer fee of £94.50 million.

However, the 26-year-old has only featured in six matches in all competitions for United in the ongoing campaign because of an ankle injury.