Reports: Manchester United identify number one target for summer transfer window

English Premier League giants Manchester United have identified league rivals Aston Villa’s star midfielder Jack Grealish as their top target for the upcoming summer transfer window. The 24-year-old is highly-rated in the football community and has been attracting interest from a number of big clubs in England as well as from abroad.

On the other hand, United are looking to overhaul their squad for the future campaigns and they have been linked with the likes of Leicester City’s James Maddison and Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho in the recent past.

As per the Athletic, the Red Devils have now turned their complete attention towards signing Grealish in the summer transfer window where they are expecting to face stiff competition from league and city rivals Manchester City.

Grealish is a Villa academy product and was promoted to the club’s senior team in the summer of 2013.

Since then, the England U21 international has represented his current club in 174 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 24 times and provided 31 assists as well.

In the ongoing campaign, Grealish—who currently has a contract with Villa till the summer of 2023—has been in inspirational form for his club where he has netted nine times and provided eight assists in just 28 appearances.