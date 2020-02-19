Reports: MLS club inquire about possibility of signing Lionel Messi in summer

Major League Soccer (MLS) club Los Angeles (LA) Galaxy have inquired about the availability of Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona’s star striker Lionel Messi. The Argentina international has been in the news recently after having a public fallout with the Catalan-based club’s sporting director Eric Abidal for his comments regarding the player’s role in the sacking of the former manager Ernesto Valverde.

Following that fallout, there were reports in the media that Messi might consider his future with the current Spanish champions in the near future and was linked with English Premier League giants Manchester City.

However, as per Radio Continental cited by ESPN, surprisingly, MLS outfit LA Galaxy’s manager Guillermo Barros has reached out to Messi’s father in order to inquire about the possibility of signing the six-time Ballon d’Or winner in the summer.

It is believed that Messi has a clause in his current contract which allows him to leave Barcelona for free in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The 32-year-old is being widely renowned as one of the two best players of this generation alongside Juventus’ star striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi is a Barcelona’s academy product and has represented his current club in 714 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 622 goals and provided 261 assists.