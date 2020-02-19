Italian journalist reveals Juventus’ possible offer to Manchester United for signing of Paul Pogba

A senior Italian journalist has claimed that Serie A giants Juventus are willing to offer cash plus newly-signed midfielder Aaron Ramsey to English Premier League outfit Manchester United in order to sign their star player Paul Pogba in the summer transfer window. The French international has been linked with a move away from the Manchester-based club since the summer of 2019 when he publicly admitted that he was looking for a new challenge.

But no club managed to meet with United’s valuation of £180 million for the midfielder and in result, he ended up staying with the club for another season.

Pogba has been linked heavily with the likes of Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid and his former club Juventus in the recent past.

As per Italian journalist Nicolò Schira, Juventus are keen to bring the World Cup-winning midfielder back to the club and are ready to offer fee in the region of €55 to €60 million-plus Ramsey to United.

Paul #Pogba wants to leave #ManchesterUnited in summer. He is first choice is #Juventus, that are working about his come back. Juve could offer to Red Devils €50/60M + Aaron #Ramsey. #transfers #MUFC — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) February 18, 2020

However, it will be interesting to see if United will accept such an offer considering the fact that they are eyeing at least £100 million from the departure of their prized asset.

On the other hand, the news is going to be a disastrous one for the Wales international who is clearly struggling to adjust to life in the Serie A after a move in the summer as a free agent.