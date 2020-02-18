Reports: Real Madrid star makes decision regarding future amidst interest from Premier League clubs

Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid’s star midfielder Isco has decided to make a final decision regarding his future at the club after the UEFA Euro 2020. The Spain international has been linked with a move away from the Madrid-based club in the recent past and has attracted interest from the likes of Italian Serie A giants Juventus and Premier League outfits Arsenal and Chelsea.

As per Spanish outlet El Desmarque as cited by Daily Express, the versatile midfielder is flattered by interest from the Premier League clubs and is considering his future in the country’s capital.

However, the report further stated that Isco is focused on producing the goods for Real in the rest of the campaign and will make a final call regarding his future after the UEFA Euro 2020 in the summers.

The 27-year-old has been with Real since the summer of 2013 when he moved from league rivals Malaga for a reported transfer fee of £27 million.

Since then, Isco has represented Real in 297 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 50 times and provided 52 assists as well.

In the ongoing campaign, Isco has two goals to his name for the 13-time European champions in 20 appearances in all competitions.