Reports: Barcelona ready to offer €120m player in order to sign Serie A star in summer

Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona are ready to offer veteran midfielder Philippe Coutinho to Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan in order to sign their star striker Lautaro Martinez in the summer transfer window. The Argentina international is one of the hottest young property in European football and has been attracting interest from a number of top clubs in the continent.

There have been reports of Barca’s interest in Martinez for quite some time now as it is believed that the club’s hierarchy sees him as a perfect long-term replacement of ageing Luis Suarez.

As per the Italian publication Calciomercato, Barcelona are now looking to include midfielder Coutinho in a swap deal to sign Martinez in the summer transfer window.

The Brazil international is currently spending a season-long loan with German Bundesliga giants FC Bayern Munich who also have an option to make the deal permanent by paying €120 million.

However, if the recent reports are to be believed than Bayern are not keen on making Coutinho’s move permanent.

If Inter will accept Barca’s offer for a straight swap, it will mark the return of the creative midfielder to the Milan-based club after a gap of nearly seven years.

Coutinho left Inter in the summer of 2013 when he joined English Premier League outfit Liverpool for a reported transfer fee of £11.70 million.