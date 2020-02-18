Luis Figo reveals name of striker who will be ‘great’ signing for Real Madrid

Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid’s former midfielder Luis Figo has expressed his opinion that Kylian Mbappe will be a ‘great’ signing for his former club. The French international has been linked with Real even before joining the Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in the summer of 2017.

In the recent past, new reports emerged which suggested that Real are considering making a move for Mbappe in the near future.

Figo, who spent five seasons in the Spanish capital from 2000 to 2005, while talking to RMC Sport at the Laureus Sports Awards in Berlin as cited by Goal.com, expressed his opinion that the former AS Monaco striker has all the capabilities to be a ‘great’ signing for Los Blancos.

“Age doesn’t mean anything when you have all these qualities,” he said. “The important thing is that he continues to be passionate about this sport, that he continues to improve, to want to be better every day. That is the way he will achieve everything he wants. Mbappe is a young player, one of the best in the world, one of the most expensive too. He is in a team that has no financial problems, I do not know if it will be possible to sign him. But he would be a great signing for Real Madrid.”