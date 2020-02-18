Reports: Juventus, Inter Milan to compete for signing of Serie A star in summer

Italian Serie A giants Juventus and Inter Milan will compete for the signing of league rivals Lazio’s star midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in the summer transfer window. The 24-year-old is highly-rated in the football community and has been attracting interest from a number of top clubs in Europe including the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United in the recent past.

As per Italian publication Calciomercato cited by ESPN, both Juve and Inter are looking to make a move for Milinkovic-Savic in the summer transfer window, especially after his immaculate performance in Lazio’s recent 2-1 win over the Milan-based club which pushed them to the second-spot on the league table, just a point-behind leaders Juve.

The report further stated that Lazio are unlikely to let the player—who has a contract with the club till the summer of 2024—leave for a fee of less than £100 million and it will be interesting to see whether Juve or Inter can afford to pay that much to sign a player in the summer transfer window.

The Serbia international has been with Lazio since the summer of 2015 when he moved from Belgian club KRC Genk for a reported transfer fee of €18 million.

Since then, Milinkovic-Savic has represented his current club in 192 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 36 goals and provided 26 assists as well.