Reports: Manchester United star to decide future club amidst interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Everton

English Premier League giants Manchester United’s veteran centre-back Chris Smalling is set to decide his future club amidst interest from league rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Everton. The England international is currently spending a season-long loan with the Italian Serie A giants AS Roma.

There were reports that the Rome-based club’s hierarchy was extremely keen on making Smalling’s deal permanent but the negotiations did not become fruitful because of United’s valuation of €20 million for the player.

Now, as per Italian publication Corriere dello Sport cited by ESPN, the 30-year-old is looking set to return to Premier League in the summer but is unlikely to stay with United.

The report further stated that Smalling will have a decision to make regarding a move to either Everton or Spurs as both clubs are very keen on having the defender for future campaigns.

Smalling has represented Roma in 24 matches in all competitions in the ongoing campaign where he has managed to score twice and provided an assist as well.

The centre-back has been a United player since the summer of 2010 when he moved from Championship club Fulham for a reported transfer fee of just €8 million.

Since then, Smalling has represented United in 323 matches in all competitions where he has scored 18 times and provided four assists as well.