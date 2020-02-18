Real Madrid target’s brother intensifies speculation of summer move

English Premier League giants Manchester United’s star midfielder Paul Pogba’s brother has intensified rumours of the playmaker’s departure from the Old Trafford in the summer. The French international has been linked with a move away from the Manchester-based club since the summer of 2019 when he publicly admitted that he was looking for a new challenge.

But no club managed to meet with United’s valuation of £180 million for the midfielder and in result, he ended up staying with the club for another season.

However, Pogba’s brother Mathias, while talking to El Chiringuito TV as cited by Goal.com, further intensified about the rumours of the 26-year-old’s departure from his current club saying: “Everyone knows that Paul wants to leave Manchester United, he wants to play Champions League football and win titles. We all know that won’t happen at United. We will see what happens this summer.”

Pogba has been linked heavily with the likes of Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid and his former club Juventus in the recent past.

The World Cup-winning midfielder has been with his current club since the summer of 2016 when he moved from the Turin-based outfit for a reported transfer fee of £94.50 million.

However, Pogba has only featured in six matches in all competitions for United in the ongoing campaign because of an ankle injury.