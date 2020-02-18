Reports: Manchester United receive major transfer boost as Ligue 1 target clashes with club’s board

English Premier League giants Manchester United have received a major transfer boost as their top target Boubakary Soumare has clashed with the board of his current club Lille. The 20-year-old is highly-rated in the football community and has been attracting interest from the likes of the Red Devils and Newcastle United in the recent past.

Lille manager while talking to L’Equipe as cited by Daily Star, confirmed that the midfielder has been left out of the squad for the match against Marseille because of having a dispute with the board.

“There is a situation at the club that I will not be commenting on,” said Galtier. “In seasons, you can have tension between a player and his club. We will deal with that internally and we will find a solution. In these conditions, I took the decision to work with two other options this week.”

The news will be welcomed by both United and Newcastle who are eager to make a move for the midfielder in the upcoming summer transfer window as well.

The French U21 international has been with Lille since the summer of 2017 when he moved from PSG on a free transfer.

Since then, Soumare has represented his current club in 68 matches in all competitions where he has scored a goal and provided a solitary assist as well.