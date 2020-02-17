Reports: Serie A giants ready to make move for PSG star in summer transfer window

Italian Serie A club AC Milan are ready to make move for French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s veteran defender Thiago Silva in the summer transfer window. The Milan-based club have been in the market to sign a player who can bolster their defensive unit for the future campaigns as well.

For this purpose, as per Sempremilan.com, Milan have now turned their attention towards PSG’s Silva and are eager to bring him to the San Siro in the summer transfer window.

The Brazil international is in the final year of his contract with the Paris-based club and it is looking highly unlikely that he will be rewarded an extension in the near future.

Therefore, the report stated that Milan’s representatives have already started negotiations with the player’s camp for a possible summer move.

The 35-year-old has spent three seasons with Milan from 2009 to 2012 before making a move to PSG in a deal worth of €42 million.

During his days at the San Siro, the centre-back represented the Milan-based club in 119 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score six goals and provided two assists.

Silva has represented PSG in 308 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 17 goals and provided five assists.