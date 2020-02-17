Reports: La Liga giants eye move for Manchester City star after UEFA Champions League two-year ban

Spanish La Liga club Atletico Madrid are eyeing a surprise move for English Premier League giants Manchester City’s veteran striker Sergio Aguero in the summer transfer window. The Manchester-based club have been barred from taking part in the European club competitions for two years from 2020-21 season and were also asked to pay fines of €30 million for ‘breaching’ the Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

Following the decision, City instantly issued a statement where they claimed that they will be appealing against the verdict in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

However, as per Spanish outlet AS cited by Sportmole, Atletico are monitoring the developing situation in Manchester very closely and are eager to sign the Argentina international in the summer transfer window if City’s European ban is upheld by the CAS.

Aguero has spent five seasons with Atletico before making a move to City in the summer of 2011 for a reported transfer fee of €40 million.

During his stay in the Spanish capital, Aguero has scored 100 times and provided 46 assists in 230 appearances for Los Rojiblancos.

The 31-year-old is the most successful striker in the history of the Manchester-based club as he has managed to score 252 goals and provided 72 assists in 363 appearances for his current club.