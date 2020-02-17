Not only has Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed that Manchester United was “not desperate” when they signed Odion Ighalo on loan for the remainder of the season, but he has also explained that the Nigerian striker can make his move permanent if he impresses for the Red Devils.

Ighalo is set to be in Manchester United’s squad to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Monday, after training with his new teammates for the first time on Sunday.

The 30-year-old missed last week’s training camp in Marbella and even stayed away from the club’s training base at Carrington, due to concerns over coronavirus following his move from Chinese Super League (CSL) side Shanghai Greenland Shenhua.

Meanwhile, Manchester United had been criticised for signing Ighalo on loan in the last minute, during the recently concluded January transfer window, but Solskjaer does not think that the signing was made out of desperation.

“He’s a loan player that we’re very happy with having here,” the Norwegian said, before adding:

“Hopefully he’ll prove to you what I think he will. He’s a proven goal scorer so he’ll do alright.”

“When you’re in the door, and if you impress, it gives you a chance,” he further added the prospect of Ighalo’s signing becoming a permanent one.

“That’s exactly the same for everyone who signs, if it’s permanent or if it’s a loan. If you impress as a player, if you impress as a person, if you can help this group improve, of course, there’s a chance we’ll look at extending things and signing,” he concluded.

Quotes via Daily Mail.