Manchester City star drops big hint regarding his future after two-year UEFA Champions League ban

English Premier League giants Manchester City’s star winger Bernardo Silva has expressed his desire to rejoin his former club Benfica in the future. The Manchester-based club are going through a tough phase as they have been banned from taking part in any European club competition for ‘serious breaches’ of Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules by UEFA.

Following the decision, City instantly issued a statement where they claimed that they will be appealing against the verdict in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Since the verdict, there has been speculation in the media that few high-profile players alongside manager Pep Guardiola might end up leaving the club if the ban is upheld by the CAS.

And now Silva, while talking to Eleven Sports as cited by Record, reiterated his desire to rejoin his former club in the future by saying: “I have already said it several times: I have this emptiness of having left a little early, so I think I will come back. If they want me there, I think I will come back.”

The comment will not go down well amongst the fans of the current Premier League champions who are already worried about the future of their club.

Silva has been at City since the summer of 2017 when he moved from French Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco for a reported transfer fee of €50 million.