Reports: Manchester United line up replacement for blockbuster summer signing

English Premier League giants Manchester United have already lined up a replacement of summer signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The Manchester-based club are going through a tough campaign where they are currently placed on the ninth position of the league table with 35 points, six-behind fourth-placed Chelsea with just 13 matches left in the campaign.

The 22-year-old is having a hard time adjusting to life at the Old Trafford ever since his summer move.

Therefore, as per English tabloid Daily Mail, United have now lost patience with Wan-Bissaka and have already turned their attention towards Norwich’s full-back Max Aarons who they would like to sign in the next transfer window.

The 20-year-old has emerged as one of the best young full-backs in the country after managing to score a single goal in 25 appearances for Norwich.

However, United are likely to face stiff competition from their league rivals Tottenham Hotspur who are also interested in signing the player.

Wan-Bissaka has joined United in the summer of 2019 from league rivals Crystal Palace for a reported transfer fee of €55 million.

Since then, the England U21 international has represented his current club in 29 matches in all competitions where he has only managed to provide a solitary assist.