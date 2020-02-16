Reports: Chelsea, Manchester City set to compete for signing of Everton star in summer

English Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester City are set to compete for the signing of league rival Everton’s star left-back Lucas Digne in the summer transfer window. Both clubs are in need of reinforcement in the full-back department for numerous reasons.

Chelsea are looking set to lose at least one of their left-back with interest emerging from Italy in acquiring the services of Emerson Palmieri and Marcos Alonso whereas City are also struggling with their full-backs in the ongoing campaign, largely because of injuries to first-choice left-back Benjamin Mendy.

Therefore, as per 90min.com, the Blues and the current English champions are looking to make a move for Digne in the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old has been a real sensation ever since joining his current club from the Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona in the summer of 2018 for a reported transfer fee of just €20 million.

The France international is currently valued around €35 million by transfermarkt.com and it will be interesting to see what kind of fee will tempt Everton to let their star player leave in the upcoming transfer window.

Digne has represented his current club in 66 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score five goals and provided 11 assists as well.