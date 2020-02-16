Reports: Everton to compete with Serie A giants for signing of Napoli star in summer

English Premier League outfit Everton are ready to compete with Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan for the signing of Napoli’s star midfielder Allan. The 29-year-old is highly rated in the football community and has attracted interest from French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in the past.

As per Corriere dello Sport cited by Football-Italia, Everton’s manager Carlo Ancelotti—since his management days with Napoli—and Inter’s manager Antonio Conte are big fans of Allan and they are looking to make a move for him in the upcoming summer transfer window.

It is believed that the Naples-based outfit might consider selling the player because of his alleged role in the dressing room revolt against the club president during the managerial days of Ancelotti.

The Brazil international has been with Napoli since the summer of 2015 when he moved from league rivals Udinese for a reported transfer fee of €11.5 million.

Since then, the 29-year-old has represented his current club in 200 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 10 goals and provided 16 assists.

In the ongoing campaign, Allan has represented Napoli in 21 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score one goal and provided a solitary assist as well.