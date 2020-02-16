Reports: Serie A giants interested in making move for Tottenham Hotspur’s star in summer

Italian Serie A club AC Milan are looking to make a move for English Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur’s veteran defender Jan Vertonghen in the summer transfer window. The 32-year-old is in the final year of his contract with the North London-based outfit and it is looking increasingly unlikely that he will going to extend his stay with his current club beyond the summer of 2020.

On the other hand, the Milan-based club have been in the market to sign players who can bolster the squad’s defensive unit for the upcoming campaigns and have been linked with a number of targets, in the Serie A as well as from abroad.

Therefore, as per Italian publication Calciomercatonews, Milan are looking to sign Vertonghen in the summer transfer window when he will be available as a free agent.

The Belgium international has been at Spurs since the summer of 2012 when he moved from Dutch club Ajax for a reported transfer fee of €12.5 million.

Since then, the veteran centre-back has represented his current club in 307 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 13 times and provided seven assists as well.

In the ongoing campaign, Vertonghen has managed to score a single goal and provided a solitary assist for Spurs in 22 appearances in all competitions.