Reports: Tottenham Hotspur eye move for Norwich star duo in summer transfer window

English Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur are looking to make a move for league rivals Norwich’s star duo of Ben Godfrey and Max Aarons in the summer transfer window. The North London-based club are going through a tough campaign on the domestic front where they are placed on the sixth position of the league table with 37 points, four-behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

In the recent past, Spurs’ have been linked with a number of young players as they are looking to overhaul the ageing squad for the future campaigns under new manager Jose Mourinho.

As per Daily Express cited by The Sport Review, Tottenham have identified Norwich’s midfielder Godfrey and left-back Aarons as a perfect fit to bolster their squad and are looking to make a move for them in the summer transfer window in a deal worth of £80 million.

It is believed that both players will turn out to be a long-term replacement of veteran full-back Danny Rose and midfielder Victor Wanyama.

Godfrey has proven to be a key player for the relegation-battling Norwich side in the ongoing campaign where he has represented the club in 19 matches in all competitions.

On the other hand, Aarons has emerged as one of the best young left-back in the country after managing to score a single goal in 25 appearances for Norwich.