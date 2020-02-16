Reports: Chelsea to compete with Everton for signing of Serie A star in summer transfer window

English Premier League outfit Chelsea and Everton are ready to compete for the signing of Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan’s star midfielder Matías Vecino in the summer transfer window. Both Premier League clubs are going through a transitional phase under new managers in Frank Lampard and Carlo Ancelotti.

It is because of this reason, both Chelsea and Everton’s hierarchies are evaluating a number of options to strengthen their squads for future campaigns.

As per Daily Star, both have identified the 28-year-old as a perfect fit to strengthen the midfield department of their respective squads for the seasons to come.

Chelsea have been struggling in the middle of the park in the ongoing campaign, largely due to injuries to star midfielder N’Golo Kante which increased the workload on Jorginho as well.

On the other hand, Everton too have been struggling with injuries in the midfield department and a move for Vecino makes a lot of sense.

The Uruguay international has been with Inter since the summer of 2017 when he moved from league rivals Fiorentina for a reported transfer fee of €24 million.

Since then, the central midfielder has represented the Milan-based club in 91 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 11 times also provided six assists as well.