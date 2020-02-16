Reports suggest that Manchester United has been handed a major boost ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window, with the club’s chief executive Ed Woodward agreeing on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s pursuit of Moussa Dembele from Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais.

It is Daily Star who claims that Manchester United have been given the green light to sign Dembele in a £60million deal, ahead of the 2020-21 season. The Red Devils and their manager Solskjaer have been tracking the France Under-21 international for six months and according to various sources, even considered making a move for him in last month’s transfer window.

But for an unknown reason, the deal failed to take off and Manchester United decided to sign Odio Ighalo instead, on a six-month loan deal from Chinese Super League (CSL) outfit Shanghai Greenland Shenhua.

And according to Daily Star‘s report, Ed Woodward remains on a mission to sign a new striker this summer to ease the burden on Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

The English news agency says that the Red Devils have targeted Dembele and has now been handed a huge boost in his hopes of landing the 23-year-old after Lyon admitted that they will allow some of their star names to leave in the summer.

“We already have a certain number of offers for our players for summer. We sell the players who want to leave to where they want to go,” Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas said in a recent interview.