The latest word around the rumour mill is that Serie A defending champions Juventus are ready to re-sign Paul Pogba, and that they are ready to exchange Aaron Ramsey or Adrien Rabiot for the Manchester United midfielder.

This is according to Manchester Evening News, who reports that Juventus are preparing a player-plus-cash deal for Pogba, who has expressed interest to leave Manchester United in the summer.

In case you did not know, the 26-year-old midfielder had revealed that he would like to join another club even before the beginning of the ongoing 2019-20 season, as Real Madrid and Juventus targeted his signing.

But neither team were able to agree a deal with Manchester United, as a result of which he stayed back at Ole Trafford although with little effect.

So far this season, Pogba has played only 8 matches, including 7 in the Premier League and a Carabao Cup appearance. He is yet to begin his 2019-20 Europe League and FA Cup campaigns, and has sat out for the most part of the season so far due to recurring bouts of injury.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have reportedly reduced his valuation from £180million in 2019 August to £130million this January, as sources from within the club seem to suggest that they also want the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner to leave them at the earliest.