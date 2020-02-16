According to the latest reports, Manchester United chief executive Ed Woodward rejected Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s four transfer requests for the recently concluded January winter transfer window.

This is according to Daily Star, who reports that Ed Woodward’s decision has not only handed Manchester United a setback, but has also put Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future at the club in peril.

The English news agency claims that Solskjaer knew the importance of the January transfer window, as a result of which he highlighted four new players he wanted in Manchester United.

However, Woodward only negotiated for two new faces to arrive at Old Trafford – one of who was Odio Ighalo on loan from the Chinese Super League (CSL) club Shanghai Greenland Shenhua.

Bruno Fernandes was the only permanent arrival at Old Trafford in January, having switched from Sporting Lisbon – but even that deal hung in the balance for a greater duration of the window.

It has since been reported that Solskjaer has now made new transfer plans ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

The Norwegian apparently wants Jadon Sancho from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, Jack Grealish from Aston Villa and James Maddison from Leicester City to join the Red Devils ahead of the upcoming 2020-21 season, and is reportedly willing to shell out over £270million to complete the sensational triple-swoop.