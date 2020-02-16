Reports: Real Madrid, Liverpool battle for signing of £65million-rated Brazilian star

According to reports, both Real Madrid and Liverpool are interested in signing Sevilla defender Diego Carlos who is valued at about £65million.

It is HITC that claims that Real Madrid have shortlisted Diego Carlos after “actively seeking” a new defender ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window. At 26 years of age, Carlos is seen by Los Blancos as a long-term replacement to the ageing Sergio Ramos.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have also reportedly entered the bidding for the Brazilian star, as per El Desmarque. El Desmarque further adds that Sevilla have demanded that any club who is interested in signing him, should be ready to trigger his release clause of £65million.

Carlos has been in fine form so far in the ongoing 2019-20 season. He has made a total of 26 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring two goals, averaging 4.8 clearances per match and a 83.4% pass-accuracy rate in the La Liga alone (WhoScored).

As of right now, it is unclear if either Real Madrid or Liverpool will make a move for him in the summer – but interestingly, if Zinedine Zidane and co do manage to sign him, it could prove to be another apt reason why he is seen as Ramos’ successor, given how the 2010 FIFA World Cup winner himself joined Los Blancos from Sevilla 15 years ago.