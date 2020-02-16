The latest word around the rumour mill is that La Liga giants Real Madrid are keen on signing Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling, after it emerged that the player could leave the Premier League side due to their two-seasons long Champions League ban.

This is according to The Sun, who claims that Real Madrid will launch an “all-out assault” to land Sterling in the wake of Manchester City’s UCL ban.

In case you did not know already, Real Madrid were already planning a summer swoop for the £180million-rated Eng­land international before UEFA took the decision to ban City from Europe’s top footballing competition, for violating Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

And now, with the ban in place for the Sky Blues, Los Blancos reportedly feel that a lack of European football can finally see the 25-year-old head to the Santiago Bernabeu.

As of this moment, Sterling is under contract at Manchester City for another three years. He currently earns £300,000 per week, and was all set to sign a new contract with the club, worth £450,000 per week.

But with the Sky Blues now losing out on a potential £170million revenue due to the lack of Champions League action in the next couple of seasons, one cannot say for sure if they will boost the player’s wages with a contract, and according to The Sun, that would serve as yet another reason why he would leave them in the summer.