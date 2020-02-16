In what has been deemed a bolt out of the blue, Manchester City has been banned from the Champions League for the next two seasons after UEFA found out that the club breached a few Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules over the past few months.

Although Manchester City has announced that they will challenge UEFA’s decision in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), it does not guarantee any success for them – and in case UEFA’s decision to ban the Sky Blues from two UCL seasons is upheld, here are five players who we at FOX Sports Asia think will leave the club in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Read on!

5. Leroy Sane

Leroy Sane’s future at Manchester City was in massive doubt anyway, with the star winger suffering from repeating bouts of injury and with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich expressing keenness to sign him.

Although Sane has previously resisted the Bavarians‘ interest, he is no longer likely to continue doing so, given that City will not be playing in the Champions League in the next two seasons.

Meanwhile, the Bundesliga defending champions must be licking their lips at the news, but they will know that the 24-year-old’s exit is more likely because of the ban, than because of his interest to join them.

4. Gabriel Jesus

At just 22 years of age, Gabriel Jesus has at least a decade of top-flight footballing opportunities left in his career, and it would be a shame if he spent the next two years at a club who will not be playing in Europe’s premium footballing competition.

The Brazilian striker is likely to feel the same way and it would not be a surprise if he joins another elite European side next season. According to some reports, Real Madrid are hot on his tail – which is understandable, as his pace and finishing skills could make him an ideal long-term successor to Karim Benzema.

3. Kevin de Bruyne

At the moment, Kevin de Bruyne would easily make it to the list of top ten footballers in the world. The strawberry-blonde Belgian is one of the very few non-Liverpool stars who deserves a place in the Premier League team of the season in this campaign.

His versatility as a midfielder, unparalleled technical skills and supreme athleticism means he could fit in anywhere in any club’s starting XI, which means that every single club would welcome the chance to sign him if he were to become available.

De Bruyne himself would be aware of this, and given that Manchester City are not playing in the next two editions of the Champions League, he may actually leave the club – and in case he actually does so, he definitely would not find himself short of suitors.

2. Raheem Sterling

Yet another world-class star in the Manchester City squad, Raheem Sterling has admiring eyes all across Europe, as several clubs including Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) have previously expressed interest to have him in their books.

It was only a few months ago that the England international ruled out a move to Real Madrid, also pledging his allegiance to City and their dream of chasing the UCL.

But things are a bit different right now – and at 25 years of age, Sterling has entered his prime, making it hard for him to turn down that kind of opportunity when it knocks upon his door once again.

1. Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero’s time at the Etihad seemed to be coming to an end anyway, but with the Champions League ban likely to come into place starting next season, he may be gone sooner than we expected.

Now 31, the Argentine forward is out of contract in June 2021 and while clubs like Real Madrid, PSG and Barcelona have been reported to be keeping tabs on him, the player himself has revealed his desire to about wanting to return to his boyhood club Independiente one day.

In fact, in May 2019, he said: “I always try [to get back to Argentina]. I know what the fans [of Independiente] want, but I have a contract with Manchester City, and I try to focus on these two years I’ve got left,” before adding:

“Then I’ll see what I’ll do but of course, the Rojo [Independiente] is my priority.”

We will now leave you alone to infer how Manchester City’s current situation could help Aguero reach his final decision.