Reports: Chelsea, Arsenal handed boost in transfer race for Real Madrid star following Manchester City’s UCL ban

Premier League giants Chelsea and Arsenal are the latest clubs to benefit from Manchester CIty’s two-season Champions League ban, as Real Madrid star Isco is now more likely to choose one of them over the Sky Blues ahead of a possible move next summer.

This is according to The Sun, who claims that both Chelsea’s and Arsenal’s pursuit of the Real Madrid playmaker looks “less rocky” after Manchester City’s Champions League ban, imposed on them by the UEFA for breaking Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

According to the English news agency, it were Manchester City who were leading the transfer race to sign him so far, but with the Sky Blues not playing in Europe’s top footballing competition in the next couple of seasons, it is less likely that he will agree to join them in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, Ligue 1 defending champions Paris Saint Germain (PSG) have also been linked with the £63million-rated Spain international.

But he has previously expressed interest to play in the Premier League, which is why Arsenal and Chelsea are now expected to compete with each other for his signing.

The 27-year-old midfielder has played 20 matches for Real Madrid so far this season, scoring once each in the La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup.