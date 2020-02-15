Reports: Big boost for Manchester United as key target alters transfer stance ahead of potential move

As per the latest reports, Premier League giants Manchester United has been handed a major boost as Leicester City’s James Maddison is “desperate” to sign for them.

The Sun claims that Maddison is keen on joining the Old Trafford outfit and he “would have joined years ago” if it were up to him.

It is no secret that Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been chasing the Leicester playmaker for a while now, and several sources claim that he is all set to bring him to the club as part of a monster £274million summer spree.

The 23-year-old England international is currently under contract at Leicester City until 2023 and is said to be considering putting pen to paper on a new deal with the Foxes, despite his interest to join the Red Devils.

One of the major reasons why the United board has remained doubtful over a potential deal for Maddison, is because they already signed Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP in the recently concluded January transfer window.

But according to various English news agencies, Solskjaer has insisted that he will sign the midfielder, along with Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish and Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, in the upcoming summer transfer window.