Reports: Serie A giants offer Manchester United starlet £6million deal ahead of rumoured move

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Serie A giants Inter Milan are “confident” of striking a deal with Manchester United youngster Tahith Chong, having offered him a five-year contract which would see him earning a basic payment of £1.2million per season.

Chong has reportedly rejected a new deal from Manchester United, although his current contract is all set to expire in June. As a result, Inter Milan are desperate to sign him on a free transfer in the upcoming summer transfer window.

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, as reported via The Sun, Antonio Conte and co are patiently waiting for the 20-year-old to respond to their offer. It has also been understood that his proposed deal with Inter will see his basic payment gradually increase from £1.2million a year to £2.1million after five seasons.

Earlier last month, it was Chong’s agent who fuelled speculation that a deal between the winger and the Italian side was close to completion when he was spotted meeting their officials.

Meanwhile, The Nerazzurri‘s league rivals Juventus have indicated that they are also interested in pursuing a deal for the Netherlands Under-21 star ahead of a possible free transfer in the summer, as per reports from various sources in Italy.